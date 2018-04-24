ToJoe Drake

Mr. Drake, age 50, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, April 23, 2018 at Alive Hospice.

He is preceded in death by his father, Guy Drake Jr.; mother, Maybelle Drake; brother, Jimmy Modrall; maternal grandparents, James and Mildred Jones; and paternal grandparents, Guy and Helen Drake.

He is survived by his children, Tiffany Drake (Logan) Cox, Gerald Wayne Drake Jr., Brittany Whited; siblings, Debrah Modrall, Nancy (Doug) Higdon, Tommy (Glenna) Drake, Albert Drake, and his daughters, Taylor Drake, Emma Drake; granddaughter, Aria Cox; special friends, Tony Parkerson, Pat Isbell, Kevin Howell, Jason Partlow; and numerous loving family and friends.

He was a lifelong Tennessee Vols fan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Alive Hospice.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

