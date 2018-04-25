Frances Phillips

Mrs. Phillips passed away April 24, 2018 at age 84.

Mrs. Phillips was a beautician by trade and a Baptist by faith. She loved to bake her famous pound cake, sew and provide a welcoming home for her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Jenkins; sons, Larry Campbell, Keith (Michelle) Campbell; grandchildren, Shane (Suzanne) Bundy, Michael (Amanda) Bundy, Jessi Ann Rogers, Brent Manning, Matt Campbell; and great-grandchildren, Shane Mintel, Clayton Bundy, Sloane Bundy, Skylar Bundy, Ava Grace Bundy and Jaxton Bundy.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Phillips; daughter, Denise Rogers; parents, Mary Combs and Walter Eden; three brothers; and two sisters.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

