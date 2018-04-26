Frank Roy Gannon

Mr. Gannon, age 66, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in the Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Gannon and Mildred McCrary Gannon; and wife, Marlene Black Gannon.

He is survived by his son, Troy Gannon; daughter, Tori (Adam) Vaden; sister, Marilyn (Jerry) Todd; brother, Jeff (Lisa) Gannon; grandchildren, Lindsey (Matthew) Franklin, Keely Gannon, Jagger Vaden, Journey Vaden; and great-grandchildren, Landen Franklin, Lilly Franklin and Madelyn Franklin.

A special thank you goes to the staff of Alive Hospice in Mufreesboro for their support and loving care.

Mr. Gannon was a member of the Vine Baptist Church and was employed as a brick mason with Gannon Masonry. He worked 37 years with Triumph Aerostructures Vought Aircraft.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his memory to Alive Hospice at 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

