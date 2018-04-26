J. Roy Wauford Jr.

Visitation with family and friends will be Friday, April 27, 2018 from 3-7 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home at 241 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The family will gather Saturday, April 28, 2018 just prior to the noon service at the church.

Mr. Wauford, age 88, of Lebanon, passed away April 25, 2018 at his home.

He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph Roy Sr. and Maude Lane Wauford; and one great-granddaughter, Caroline Marie Stubbs.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois Ann Flippen Wauford; four children, Joseph R. (Gina) Wauford III, J. Ben Wauford, Katherine Jean Wauford, Gayle Wauford Mallicoat; six grandchildren, Heather Wauford Harville, Holly Wauford (Fred) Baggett, Katie Mallicoat (Josh) Stubbs, Joey Mallicoat, Morgan McKinnon, Jacqlyn McKinnon; and four great-grandchildren, Annabella McKinney, Brooks Harville, Kallie and Olivia Stubbs, along with several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Roy graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in 1948. He attended Tennessee Technological University and transferred to Vanderbilt University after he was awarded the Cartmell Scholarship. In 1952, he graduated cum laude from Vanderbilt University with a degree in engineering. He took the professional engineer exam and received his professional engineering license two years after he graduated from Vanderbilt as the youngest person at the time to have done so. In 1956, he formed J.R. Wauford & Co. Consulting Engineers Inc. that specialized in environmental engineering and provided services related to all phases of water and wastewater projects to clients predominantly in the Southeast. He received numerous awards during his career, the Tennessee Tech Engineer of Distinction in 1993, was recognized as a distinguished engineer by Tennessee Society of Professional Engineer in 2002 and the Distinguished Alumnus School of Engineering Vanderbilt University in 2010. In 2011, he received the S. Leary Jones Award from the Kentucky-Tennessee Water Environment Association and became a member of its hall of fame. He retired at the age of 85.

Mr. Wauford was involved in several local banking institutions, having chartered Liberty State Bank and serving as chairman of the board of Liberty State Bank until 1999. He was instrumental in negotiating the acquisition of Castle Heights Military Academy from the MacFadden Foundation and served as the first chairman of the board for the Castle Heights Foundation. At the time of his death, he served on the board of trust for Cumberland University and as the vice-chairman of the Investment and Finance Committee. He was a 60-year member of the Lebanon Masonic Lodge No. 98 and an elder of the First Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed a long and happy life. He enjoyed his work, his clients, golf and even made a hole in one and flying his airplane. He loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, the Lord, his church, Castle Heights and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the health care provided by Jolie Britt, Cindy Clark, Christie Rediker, Lisa Connors and other providers in partnership with Gentiva Home Health and Kindred Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Wauford has requested a memorial gift be made to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Development Gift and Donor Services at 3322 West End Ave., Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203. Please include a note with the check or indicate on the memo line that the gift is made in memory of J.R. Wauford Jr. To make a gift by phone, please call 800-288-0028. Gifts may be made online at vanderbilthealth.org/givetochildrens. Please select “Yes” from the dropdown menu under “Gift in someone’s honor or memory.”

Services are under the direction of Bass Funeral Home in Carthage and Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon.

