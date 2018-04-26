Robert Wayne Brewington

Mr. Brewington, age 71, passed away April 25, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Brewington worked for Perma-Pipe as a pipefitter.

He is survived by his children, Angela Pryor, Michael (Cindy) Brewington; grandchildren, Britney (Bryan) Thompson, Kelsey (Michael) Monhart, Jacob Brewington, Lexi Brewington; great-grandchildren, Jace Seay, Serenity Thompson; and siblings, Carl Brewington, Wanda Barrett and Shirley Keel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Sarah Brewington; and sisters, Henrietta Barrett and Judy Shearer.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

