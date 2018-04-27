Russell Gibbons

Mr. Gibbons, age 83, of Lebanon, died April 27, 2018.

Born in Brownsville, he was the son of the late Jewell and Virginia Lovelace Gibbons. He was a truck driver and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, James Edward “Bub” Gibbons, Robert Wesley Gibbons.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eupha Pennington Gibbons; three children, Kathy (Ray) Bussieres, Karen (Jeff) Kromer, Leonard Keith (Perrie) Gibbons; six grandchildren, Russell (Melissa) Thomas, Mark (Krystal) Thomas, Audrey (Matt) Vaughn, Lauren Gibbons, Carter Gibbons, Brian Kromer; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Floyd “Tommy” (Wanda) Gibbons, Larry Gibbons; and brother-in-law, Don (Sandra) Pennington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sherry’s Run.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.