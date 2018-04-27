logo

Obituary

Russell Gibbons

Staff Reports • Today at 1:52 PM

A crypt-side service for Mr. Gibbons will be Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Brother Donald Owens officiating. Pallbearers will be Ray Bussieres. Jeff Kromer, Mark Thomas, Carter Gibbons, Tommy Gibbons and Tyler Montgomery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo.

Mr. Gibbons, age 83, of Lebanon, died April 27, 2018.  

Born in Brownsville, he was the son of the late Jewell and Virginia Lovelace Gibbons.  He was a truck driver and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. 

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, James Edward “Bub” Gibbons, Robert Wesley Gibbons.  

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eupha Pennington Gibbons; three children, Kathy (Ray) Bussieres, Karen (Jeff) Kromer, Leonard Keith (Perrie) Gibbons; six grandchildren, Russell (Melissa) Thomas, Mark (Krystal) Thomas, Audrey (Matt) Vaughn, Lauren Gibbons, Carter Gibbons, Brian Kromer; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Floyd “Tommy” (Wanda) Gibbons, Larry Gibbons; and brother-in-law, Don (Sandra) Pennington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sherry’s Run.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.

Lebanon Democrat Videos