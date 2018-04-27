Wayne Charles Vaughn

Mr. Vaughn, age 69, of Watertown, died Wednesday morning, April 25, 2018 at his residence.

Born Oct. 19, 1948 in Fayetteville, he was the son of the late Charles Edward and Dorothy May Vaughn.

Wayne was a U.S. Army veteran and former owner and operator of a commercial sign company.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Ann Knox Vaughn; son, Toby Vaughn, and his wife, Vickie; daughter, Sherie Murray, and her husband, Greg; and grandchildren, Christina Murray and Tucker Vaughn, all of Watertown.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

