Larry Locke finished his journey on this earth Sunday afternoon, April 29.

He was born April 5, 1942 in Shelbyville to the late W.H. and Pansy Locke. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Leverette, and her husband, Melvin.

He is survived by Carol, his wife of 54 years; their son, Jason Locke, and his wife, Julie, of Fresno, California; and their daughter, Suzanne Norfleet, and her husband, Stephen, of Cary, North Carolina. Their four grandsons were a special joy to him, Jericho Locke, Jacob Locke, Caleb Norfleet and Ethan Norfleet. David and Mary Waller, of Houston, Dean Waller and Jack Sansolo, of Boston, and Amos and Anne Allen, of Nashville, are brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Larry had preached for churches in Burns, Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia before moving to the College Street (now College Hills) Church of Christ in 1977. He had strong feelings for the needs of people and demonstrated that with support for the Fellowship House, AA, Jail Ministry, Hearn House, Hearthside Assisted Living, Sherry's Run, Brooks House, Cedarcroft, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, and Habitat for Humanity. His life preached his faith in God and his desire to help others find that faith. He was a graduate of Lipscomb University, the University of Akron and Kent State University.

Memorials may be made to College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090 for recovery-assistance programs or to Sherry's Run at P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088 in honor of his many years of running and helping those who were fighting cancer.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, partlowchapel.com.

