Marian A. Billings

Mrs. Billings, 93, died April 23, 2018 at Quality Care.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert I. Billings; and daughters, Barbara Orloff and Pat Gereben.

She is survived by her sister, Loraine (George) Zain; brother, Bill (Pat) Haddad; children, Doris La Viers, Robin (Richard) Greenway, Robert (Debbie) Billings; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

