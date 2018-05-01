Richard T. Ward

Mr. Ward, age 73, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018 at his home.

Born Oct. 26, 1944 in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Truman and Mae Owens Ward. He was the manager of Cook & Love Shoe Store in Nashville for many years and was a member of Hermitage Hills Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of more than 54 years, Linda Stanfield Ward; son, Rich (Jan) Ward, of Dickson; two daughters, Kelley (Sam) Astolos, of Nashville, Robin (Rick) Rasnic, of Clarksville; brother, Owen Ward, of St. Charles, Missouri; two sisters, Doris Hardy, of Nacomis, Illinois, Gloria Simon, of Lake Helen, Florida; nine grandchildren, Richey (Lizzy) Ward, Carter Ward, Rebekah (Ryan) Cochran, Chance, Emily, Evans and Elliott Astolos, Katie Black, Sarah Beth Rasnic; and two great-grandchildren, Josie and Able Ward.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.