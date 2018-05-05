Virginia Ann Martin

Visitation with the Martin family will be Sunday from 2-8 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until the service time at 1 p.m. at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes.

Mrs. Martin, age 79, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018.

Virginia was born Jan. 2, 1939 in Macon County, daughter of the late Sam Carver and Pearl Swindle. She was also preceded in death by five children and three brothers. Virginia married Robert C. Martin, and he preceded her in death May 13, 2012.

She was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother.

Mrs. Martin is survived by her five children, Robert A. (Nannette) Martin, of Lebanon, Michael (Angela) Martin, of Lebanon, Tracey (Jessica) West, of Smyrna, Tracie (Chris) Duncan, of Lebanon, Gary Graves, of Kentucky; brother, Larry Swindle, of Mt. Juliet; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.