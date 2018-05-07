Timmy Cripps

Mr. Cripps, age 63, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ollie Cripps; brother, Delton Cripps; and nephews, Freddie Lee Cripps Jr. and Dwayne Allen Cripps.

He is survived by his wife, Hilda Cripps; daughters, Kim (Carlos) Spears, Kari (Justin) Hill, Melissa (Chris) Loftis; brothers, Hugh (Patsy) Cripps, Freddie Cripps; sisters, Ruth (Paul) Kemp, Wanda Whited, Frankie Myrick; and grandchildren, Alexus, Mykalah, Cory, Alanna, Cloey, Mason, Madison, Carlos, Tyler and Toby.

Active pallbearers will be Cory Huddleston, David Kemp, Gary Kemp, Michael Kemp, Terry Makin, Freddie Wayne Mofield, Nick Oliver and Tony York.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory at partlowchapel.com.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.