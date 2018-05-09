Amanda Joy Gannon Holden

Joy Holden passed away on May 7, 2018 at age 67.

Mrs. Holden is survived by her husband of 46 years, David Holden; children, Shannon (Jennifer) Holden, Christy (Chris) McCarty; grandchildren, Bailey and Devan Holden, Colton and Holden McCarty; mother, Helen Gannon; siblings, Danny (Mary Ann) Gannon, Patricia (Charles) Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Gannon; and brother, Tim Gannon.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Sherry’s Run at P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088 and/or the American Cancer Society at 2000 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203.

The family extends special thanks to Dr. Tracey Doering, Dr. Karl Rogers and Dr. Jack Friday.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.