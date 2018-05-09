Kristie Ann Ayzienne

Kristie Ayzienne passed away May 8, 2018 at age 45.

Ms. Ayzienne is survived by her mother, Bernadette (David) Dome; father, Lesley Ayzienne Sr.; siblings, Gina Ayzienne (“Marty”) Griffin, Lesley Ayzienne Jr.; and aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and caretakers.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; two uncles; and Joshua Poiencot.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

