Ethel M. Starks

Ms. Starks, age 81, passed away May 4, 2018 at Summit Medical Center.

Survivors include her devoted children, Lottie Hearn, Izella Dotson, Claude Starks, Earline White, Lilly (Billy) Davis, Ethel (John) Smith, Martha Evans, Lisa (Phillip) Russell and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

