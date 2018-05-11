Margaret Ann Foster

Margaret Foster passed away May 9, 2018 at age 78.

Mrs. Foster, born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, was a member of the Church of God Worship and Ministry Center. She and her husband, Paul, formerly owned and operated Tastee Freeze in Gallatin and the Countryside Restaurant in Hartsville. Mrs. Foster had a passion for antiques and collecting dolls.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis Alan Foster, Thomas William (Margie) Foster; grandchildren, Adrienne (Michael) Briggs, Jessica Foster, Adrienne Ferrell Foster, Joshua Foster, Alyssa Foster, Kelley Foster, Jonathan Foster, Samuel (Angela) Foster; grandchildrens’ mothers, Vanessa Segroves, Beverly Foster; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wesley Foster; son, Terence Dean Foster; grandson, Marshall Foster; and parents, Thomas and Lois Vivian Matheny Lindsey.

Memorial donations may be made to the Church of God Worship and Ministry Center.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

