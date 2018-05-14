Charles J. ‘Charlie’ Head

Mr. Head, age 54, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Summit Medical Center.

Born June 24, 1963 in Champaign, Illinois, he is the son of the late James and Shirley Ballard Head. He worked in shipping and receiving.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Khloe Greider; sister, Kathy Jones; and a brother, Ronnie Head.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Sanders Head; two children, Perry (Bethany) Chaney, Jerica Greider; three grandchildren, Kylei Ghword, Starr Bowen, Jase Chaney; sister, Theresa Pundt; brother, Joe (Juanita) Head; and several nieces and nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

