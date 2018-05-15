Rebecca Fite Maxwell

Mrs. Maxwell, age 93, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Pavilion.

Born Nov. 25, 1924 in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Charles W. and Lillie Gill Fite. She attended Commerce Elementary School and graduated from Watertown High School. She was a member of Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church and had worked as a dietician at Lebanon High School for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Charles William Maxwell on Dec. 29, 2004; sister, Juanita Griffin; and a brother, Thomas Clay Fite.

She is survived by her two nephews, Clyde Smitty (Brenda) Griffin, Robert Cary (Debbie) Griffin; niece, Danita (Mike) Griffey; godchild, Cindy Baker; sister-in-law, Betty Fite; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Baker, Lynn Doshier, Bart Griffin, Luke Griffin, Mike Petty and Mark Maxwell.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.