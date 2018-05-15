Robert ‘Sweet’ Martin

Mr. Martin, age 81, passed away May 11, 2018 in Hermitage.

Survivors include his devoted children, James "Tony" Martin, Dewayne (Irene, very devoted) Martin, Felicia "Mechelle" (Quentin, very devoted) Thompson; brother, Donald Ray Roberts; sister, Mary Wilson Roberts; sister-in-law, Myra Sue Roberts; grandchildren, Mia, Malik, Rodney, Diontae; many other cousins, relatives and friends; and devoted cousin, Juanita Matthews.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

