Obituary

Robert ‘Sweet’ Martin

Staff Reports • Today at 8:00 AM

Family visitation for Mr. Martin will be Friday, May 18, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. His body will lie in repose Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Bishop Robert H. McFarland will serve as eulogist. Pastor Barry Butler will serve as officiant. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Martin, age 81, passed away May 11, 2018 in Hermitage.

Survivors include his devoted children, James "Tony" Martin, Dewayne (Irene, very devoted) Martin, Felicia "Mechelle" (Quentin, very devoted) Thompson; brother, Donald Ray Roberts; sister, Mary Wilson Roberts; sister-in-law, Myra Sue Roberts; grandchildren, Mia, Malik, Rodney, Diontae; many other cousins, relatives and friends; and devoted cousin, Juanita Matthews.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

