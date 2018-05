Mark Walker

Mr. Walker, 62, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018 in Bowling Green, Ky. He was an electrician with IEBW Local 429 for 18 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Walker; brothers, Michael

Anthony Walker and Steven “Stevie” Walker; and sister-in-law, Judy Harding.

He is survived by mother, Helen June Walker; daughters, Jessica (Rocky)

Rivera and Shawntal (Joey) Almeraz; brother, Bill Walker; grandchildren, Kristin Cardwell, Arthur Rivera, Gabriel Walker, Corinna Almeraz, Sierra Almeraz, Whitney Almeraz and Brook Almeraz; and great-grandchild, Donny Tillman Jr.

