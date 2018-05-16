logo

Obituary

Rev. Larry Douglas

Staff Reports • Today at 2:46 PM

Visitation for Mr. Douglas will be Friday, May 18, 2018 from noon until 4 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home in Clarksville, and family present at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Internment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. 

Mr. Douglas was born Jan. 1, 1956 in Watertown, Tenn. to Robert Douglas and Virginia Adams. He was a 1973 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of Woodlawn Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from the U.S. Army and Clarksville Montgomery County School System. 

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Douglas. 

He leaves to cherish his loving memories devoted wife, Virginia Douglas of Clarksville, Tenn.; daughters, Karen Douglas of Clarksville, Tenn., Vatrice (Glen) Davis of Sugar Grove, Illinois, Yaminah Douglas and Cyntrell (Melvin) Strong, all of Clarksville, Tenn.; mother, Virginia (Tom) Majors of Lebanon, Tenn.; grandchildren, Tamarius Davis, Dajahna Davis, Jamar Ashe, Damarius Graham, Darrion Graham, Teon Davis and Melcyn Strong; sister, Sherrie (Jerry) Dowell of Lebanon, Tenn.; brothers, Bobby Douglas of Lebanon, Tenn. and Eric (Aris) Douglas of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; uncle, Robert Lee Adams of Lebanon, Tenn. and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 931- 647-5451.

 

