Rev. Larry Douglas

Mr. Douglas was born Jan. 1, 1956 in Watertown, Tenn. to Robert Douglas and Virginia Adams. He was a 1973 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of Woodlawn Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from the U.S. Army and Clarksville Montgomery County School System.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Douglas.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories devoted wife, Virginia Douglas of Clarksville, Tenn.; daughters, Karen Douglas of Clarksville, Tenn., Vatrice (Glen) Davis of Sugar Grove, Illinois, Yaminah Douglas and Cyntrell (Melvin) Strong, all of Clarksville, Tenn.; mother, Virginia (Tom) Majors of Lebanon, Tenn.; grandchildren, Tamarius Davis, Dajahna Davis, Jamar Ashe, Damarius Graham, Darrion Graham, Teon Davis and Melcyn Strong; sister, Sherrie (Jerry) Dowell of Lebanon, Tenn.; brothers, Bobby Douglas of Lebanon, Tenn. and Eric (Aris) Douglas of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; uncle, Robert Lee Adams of Lebanon, Tenn. and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 931- 647-5451.