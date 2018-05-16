Sam A. Henley

Mr. Henley, 68, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018 in the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church and worked as a carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam M. and Sara Wetherington Henley; and son, Craig Henley.

He is survived by sons, Scott (Gloria) Henley and Kyle Henley; grandchildren, Kayla Brooke Henley and Dellania Henley; brothers, Mike (Sabrina) Henley and Tim Henley; sisters, Linda (Mike) Hill and Diane (Bobby) Staggs; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Edwin Oglesby, Rick Underhill, Matt Underhill and Damien Boyd; and members of the breakfast club at Douglas’ Market in Springfield, Tenn.

