Frances Oakley Pursley

Mrs. Pursley, age 98, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Elmcroft in Lebanon.

She was born Sept. 23, 1919 in Shop Springs to the late Aubrey and Pearl Oakley. She was a homemaker and attended Silver Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Pursley; son, Rufus Pursley; sister, Irene Hight; and brothers, Claude, Waterman and Robert Oakley.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Brenda Pursley; grandson, James Dale Pursley; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Dalton Pursley; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

