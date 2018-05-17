John W. Grubbs

John Winton Grubbs was born to James Edwin Grubbs and Kathy Taylor Grubbs on Sept. 19, 1968 and passed from this life April 5, 2018 at the age of 49 near Lake City, Florida due to a traffic accident.

He was preceded in death by his father, James E Grubbs, of Texas; and a brother, James E Grubbs Jr., of Lebanon; his grandfather, Boas Winton Taylor; grandmother, Ila Masters Taylor, both of Lebanon; grandfather, Jesse William Grubbs; and grandmother, Margaret Elisabeth Grubbs.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Grubbs Sneed; stepfather, Harold Eugene Sneed; four children, McKenzie May, Hannah Fay, Zachary John Winton, Abigail Rose Grubbs; granddaughter, Riliegh May Pratt; first wife and fiancée, Pamela D'Lamater; second wife, Janice Jernigan Grubbs; and a number of uncles, aunts and cousins.

John graduated from Lebanon High School, attended Tennessee Technological University and Volunteer State Community College. While in high school, he continued his participation in band that started at Lebanon Junior High School with enthusiasm and completed his senior year as field commander of the band. John also enjoyed participating in the local theater company, Sound and Lights. As a devoted loving father, he took great joy in the varied accomplishments and interests of his four children and was overjoyed at the birth of his first granddaughter, Riliegh May. As a loving son, John would often fix things that needed repair for his mom and was there with much-needed technical advice on any electronics.

John spent the first part of his working life in the food industry and worked in management for Piccadilly Cafeteria in Chattanooga at both locations until they closed. Then he went into the transportation industry as an over-the-road long-haul driver of the big semis. This final work claimed his life in a one-vehicle accident where no one else was injured.

John was a Christian and a member of the Baptist faith.

