John William Harris

Mr. Harris, age 92, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Quality Care.

Born Feb. 5, 1926 in Wilson County, he is the son of the late John Edward and Bertha Mofield Harris. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a lifelong farmer and a member of the Flat Rock Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary Katherine Howard Harris on Feb. 26, 2017; son, John Dalton Harris; four sisters, Elizabeth Schemel, Mildred Stone, Louise Smithwick, Julie Minchey; and three brothers, Steve, Ray and Fred Neal Harris.

He is survived by his two sons, Phillip (Sue) Harris, Billy (Linda) Harris; three grandchildren, Sarah (Matthew) Davis, Kayla (Matt) Jarrett, Jason (Tracy) Harris; four great-grandchildren, Taylor and Marli Davis, Katie Harris, Allie Jarrett; two sisters, Dot Smith, Kathleen Harris; and brother, Jim (Joann) Harris.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.