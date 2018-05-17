Sherry Lou Vance

Pallbearers will be Sam and James Vaden, Joshua Young, Troy Adams, James Stencil and Buck Vance. Honorary pallbearers will be Zach Adams, Will Vance, Dakota Hale, Donavan Petty and Billy Hale.

Mrs. Vance, of Watertown, went to rest in her eternal heavenly home Thursday morning, May 17, 2018.

Sherry was born April 12, 1955 to Randall Gene and Sally Jane Fogus in Baltimore.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Billy Vance; four children, Annie (James) Petty, of Vero Beach, Florida, Buck (Stephanie) Vance, of Carthage, Genie (Troy) Adams, of Watertown, Rebekah Vance, of Watertown; grandchildren, James (Jessica) Stencil, Samantha Stencil, Brianna and Joshua Young, Donavan Petty, Will Vance, Lliam Vance, Zach Adams, Dakota Hale, Billy Hale, Helen Hale, Samantha Hale, Lillian Vance; a great-grandson, Carter Johnson; sisters, Vickey Vaden, of Watertown, Bobby Crawford, of Eustis, Florida, Pat Hess, of Bel Air, Maryland, Penny Fogus, of Edwardsville, Pennsylvania, Nancy Haymond, of Dover Deleware; and sisters-in-law, Cathy Campbell, Susan Porter and Barbara Elmer.

She is rejoicing in heaven as she joins her son, Little Billy Vance; mother, Sally Fogus; grandfather, Everette White; sister, Robin Fogus; and brother, Ellis Walton.

Sherry was a member of Poplar Hill Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, reading her Bible and fellowship with her prayer pal sisters. She also adored shoes and held an immaculate collection, which she truly cherished. Regardless of her age, she proudly boasted of never turning a day over 39.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

