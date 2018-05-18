Geneva ‘G.G.’ Coker

Geneva was born July 7, 1940 and passed away on Mother’s Day, May 13, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mazie Gann Kemp; Kenneth Kemp; and three sisters, Pearl Coker, Geneva (Bobby) Neely and Dean (Estelle) Gaines.

Surviving siblings are Diane (Jimmy) Dies, Betty (Charlie) Hunt, Robert (Kathy) Kemp and Paul (Ruth) Kemp.

Geneva lived at Murcie Homes, where she was given the nickname G.G. The family would like to thank the staff at Murcie Homes and Kindred Hospice for taking such good care of Geneva and for loving her so much, and thank you goes to Woodlawn Roesch Patton Funeral Home.

