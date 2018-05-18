Paul Neal Wilkerson

Mr. Wilkerson, age 75, of Lafayette, died Friday morning, May 18, 2018 at the Westmoreland Care and Rehab Center.

Born Nov. 7, 1942, he was the son of the late Charlie and Johnnie Mai Slager Wilkerson. He was a retired truck driver and farmer and was a member of the Sykes Church of Christ.

Paul is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ann Vanatta Wilkerson, of Lafayette; son, Terry Wilkerson and his wife, Sue, of Holland, Kentucky; brother, Raymond Wilkerson, of Lebanon; aunt, Lucy Slager, of Lebanon; nephew, Wayne Taylor and Kay Hudson, of Lebanon; and other nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

