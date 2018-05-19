Brenda L. Elmore

Mrs. Elmore, age 73, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, May 18, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare.

She was born March 10, 1945 in Davidson County. She worked in data services at Metro General Hospital and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hermitage.

She was preceded in death by her father; mother, Ruby Kirby Gray; and her husband of 49 years, Wallace Elmore Jr., on May 14, 2012.

She is survived by her three daughters, Shannon (Bill) Swartzentrover, Kristi (Stacy) Holland, Gina Tittle; two grandchildren, Heather (Cody) Nichols, Katie Holland; several cousins; and two close friends, Patty Preston and Sylvia Mayton.

Special thanks are extended to the staffs of Southern Manor and DCI.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

