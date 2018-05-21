Jimmy Bazel Atnip

Mr. Atnip, age 83, of Watertown, died Sunday morning, May 20, 2018 at his residence.

Born Oct. 13, 1934 in DeKalb County, he was the son of the late Willie Allen Atnip and Josephine Summers Atnip.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jodene Dodd Atnip; daughter, Phylllis Atnip; son, Tony Atnip; sisters, Nelda Atnip, Lorene Taylor, Vada Thomas; and brothers, Grady, T.J. and Willie Allen Atnip Jr.

Jimmy attended schools in DeKalb and Wilson counties. He was a graduate of the Hartsville Vocational School and received a blueprint degree. Jimmy was a welder and pipefitter with Union 572 in Nashville. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Tennessee National Guard. Brother Atnip served as pastor of Ramah Baptist Church for the past 35 years. He was a member of Comer Lodge No. 417 and a Scottish Rite Mason.

He is survived by his children, Elaine (Ray) Crook, of Lebanon, Greg Atnip, of Watertown, Michelle Wolfe, of Watertown; grandchildren, Niki Kadlubowski, Eric and Steven Atnip, Joshua and Jacob Wolfe, Trina Waldorf, Tosha Caruthers, Ashley Dickens, Audrey Pitts; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Dean Thomason, of Smithville; sister-in-law, Judy Dodd and nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Christian, Terry Vaught, Joe Turner, Don Shipper, Bobby Crook, Bob Lemott, Mark Christian and Johnny Reeder. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimbo Robertson and the deacons and members of Ramah Baptist Church.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

