Lucille Hailey Kirby

Mrs. Hailey, age 98, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, May 21, 2018 at her daughter’s home.

Born Oct. 9, 1919, she is the daughter of the late Thomas Winfield Hailey and Amanda Jane Fisher Hailey. She was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was a member of the Wilson County Gardeners Guild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Harry Kirby; sister, Elizabeth “Sis” Hailey Owens; and four brothers, Albert, Allen, Turner and Claude Hailey.

She is survived by her three children, Thomas Richard (Diane) Kirby Sr., Diana Kirby (Benton “Rip”) VanWinkle, Bettye Ann Kirby (David) Brooks; six grandchildren, Thomas (Kristie) Brooks, Jacob (Bethany) Brooks, John (Jessica) Kirby, Thomas Richard “Richie” (Tonya) Kirby Jr., Kristen Kirby Isaac, Davie Brooks; and great-grandchildren, T.R. Kirby III, Ashley Kirby, Noah and Hannah Brooks, Samantha and Amber Kirby and Jarin and Abbey Isaac.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

