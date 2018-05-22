Dorthey May Ritter Siens

Mrs. Siens, born June 5, 1929 in Bellville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2018 after an extended illness.

Mrs. Siens was a resident of Lebanon for the past 12 years and most recently lived at Southern Manor Living Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James H. Siens; son, Tim (Sue) Siens, of Lebanon; daughter, Tina (Mark) Gammell, of Madison, Alabama; stepdaughter, Darlene (Tom) Rybolt, of Canton, Georgia; stepson, Jimmy (Felicia) Siens, of Loganville, Georgia; grandsons, Tyler Gammell, Benjamin Siens, Timothy Siens; step-granchildren, Chad (Tamra) Rybolt, Amy (Patrick) Wall; brother, Thomas (Charlotte) Ritter, of Franklin; brother-in-law, Gene Siens, of Dayton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Ritter and Lula (Frederick) Ritter; sister, Doris Ann Ziegler; and sister-in-law, Hazel Siens.

Mrs. Siens, better known as “Dot” by family and friends, worked for more than 30 years as a certified registered nurse anesthetist. She graduated from Bellville High School in Bellville, Ohio and completed nursing training at Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, Ohio. She then completed operating room techniques training at Baylor University and worked as a surgical nurse at Miami Valley Hospital. Dot completed her training in anesthesiology at Minneapolis General Hospital and worked as a CRNA at Miami Valley Hospital. Dot and Jim moved to Wilmington, Ohio, where she worked in anesthesia at Clinton Memorial Hospital until she retired.

Following retirement, Dot and Jim enjoyed traveling the country and camping. They briefly lived in North Carolina and then in Georgia near their daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Mark, where they loved to watch their grandson, Tyler, play sports. Dot was an avid sports fan. She was also an accomplished basket weaver and seamstress, and she loved quilting. She made hundreds of quilts for children in hospitals and won many awards for her quilts, including best of show at the Wilson County Fair. After moving to Lebanon, they lived at Saddlebrook Senior Apartments and helped their son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Sue, at Maple Hill Sports Center, where Dot took special care of the roses. Dot will be fondly remembered for her love of life and the joy she brought to her family and friends.

The family wishes to thank everyone for prayers and support during her illness and medical caregivers, Dr. Thomas Kowal, Southern Manor Living Center staff and Kindred Hospice; and special thanks to Pastor Gordon Lee with Church of God Worship and Ministry Center for his visits and loving kindness.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or michaeljfox.org.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

