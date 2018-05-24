Davanne Blair-Tippett

Mrs. Blair-Tippett, age 54, of Watertown, died Tuesday evening, May 22, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Madison.

Born Oct. 19, 1963, she was the daughter of David Edward Davenport Sr. and the late Mary Emily Williams Davenport. She was preceded in death by a nephew, David Edward Davenport III.

Davanne was a school bus driver for Wilson County Schools for more than 20 years and a committee chairman for Boy Scout Troop 127. She was a member of Round Lick Baptist Church.

Davanne is survived by her husband, Rick Tippett; children, Richard Tippett, Dustin Blair, Sarah Tippett, Joey (Brianna) Tippett, Emily (Robert) Jones, Andrew Tippett, Taylor Hobson; seven grandchildren, Ashlynn, Reid, Sophia, Riley, Loretta, Jameson, Marley; father, David Edward Davenport Sr.; brother, David Edward (Melissa) Davenport Jr.; sister, Brenda (Allen) Fennell; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

