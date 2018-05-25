logo

Howard Clayton Hallums

Staff Reports • Today at 3:59 PM

The family of Mr. Hallums will be receiving friends Sunday from 2-8 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service is Monday, May 28, 2018 at noon in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Hallums, age 80, of the Shop Springs community, passed away May 25, 2018 at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer.  

Pallbearers will be Thomas Hallums, John Johnson, Glenn Hallums, Eddie Testamand, Chris Hallums and Will Norman.

Born and raised in Wilson County, the son of Comer and Irene (Hudson) Hallums, he was a lifelong resident of Shop Springs. Mr. Hallums was a farmer his entire life and had a passion for it. From harvesting the crops to tending his cattle, horses and mules, it was the only life he’d ever known, and he wouldn’t have had it any other way.  

He leaves his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Thomas Hallums; sons, Ricky Hallums, Jeff (Terry) Hallums, Greg (Denise Hostetler) Hallums; sister, Joyce Hallums Sampson; and grandchildren, Alex Hallums, Seth Hallums, Joshua Hallums, Kyla Hallums, Matthew Hallums, Tyson Hallums and Briana Hallums.  

He was preceded in death by his father, Comer Hallums; mother, Irene Hallums; and brothers Kenneth Hallums, Edward Hallums and Neil Hallums.  

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

