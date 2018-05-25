Howard Clayton Hallums

Mr. Hallums, age 80, of the Shop Springs community, passed away May 25, 2018 at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Hallums, John Johnson, Glenn Hallums, Eddie Testamand, Chris Hallums and Will Norman.

Born and raised in Wilson County, the son of Comer and Irene (Hudson) Hallums, he was a lifelong resident of Shop Springs. Mr. Hallums was a farmer his entire life and had a passion for it. From harvesting the crops to tending his cattle, horses and mules, it was the only life he’d ever known, and he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

He leaves his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Thomas Hallums; sons, Ricky Hallums, Jeff (Terry) Hallums, Greg (Denise Hostetler) Hallums; sister, Joyce Hallums Sampson; and grandchildren, Alex Hallums, Seth Hallums, Joshua Hallums, Kyla Hallums, Matthew Hallums, Tyson Hallums and Briana Hallums.

He was preceded in death by his father, Comer Hallums; mother, Irene Hallums; and brothers Kenneth Hallums, Edward Hallums and Neil Hallums.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

