Joe C. Kirkendoll

Mr. Kirkendoll, 66, of Butler, Pennsylvania and formerly of Tennessee, passed away May 24, 2018 at the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Oct. 31, 1951 in Lebanon to the late Will Kirkendoll and the late Virginia Kirkendoll.

Joe worked as a supervisor at the Tennessee Wooling Mill before he moved to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he owned and operated J.C. Lawncare. He loved his work and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Daniel J. Kirkendoll, and his wife, Courtney M., of Butler, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Joelandon Cole Kirkendoll, Mackenzie Shrum, Ariyanah Gibson; one brother; one sister; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers.

Arrangements are by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home at 124 E. North St., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences may be given at thompson-miller.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.