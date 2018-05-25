Nell Walker passed away May 24, 2018 at age 93.

Mrs. Nell is survived by her children, Stan Walker, Billie (Andy) Howell; grandchildren, Tracee (Bo) Bridges, Michael Trammel, Brandon Howell, Cameron Howell; and great-grandchildren, Lee Palmer Bridges, Caleb Bridges, Marissa Trammel and Madison Trammel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Walker; parents, Oscar and Cleo Womack Sellars; two sisters; and two brothers.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

