Newell ‘Red’ Jenkins

Mr. Jenkins, age 88, of Lebanon, passed away May 24, 2018.

He was born Sept. 14, 1929 in Smith County, the son of the late Harry and Thelma Mofield Jenkins. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and was a lifelong farmer.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Thelma Bush Jenkins; son, Darrell Jenkins; son-in-law, Greg Marsh; sister, Delia Wilson; and two brothers, Haskell and Harold Jenkins.

He is survived by his daughter, Diane Marsh; four grandchildren, Lorie (Lee) Jacobs, Aaron Jenkins, Tabitha and Tiffany Jenkins; and daughter-in-law, Ria Jenkins.

Active pallbearers will be Tiffany and Tabitha Jenkins, Lorie Jacobs, Brittany Duke, Jennifer McKinney, Tracy Jenkins, Cindy Comer, Barbara Driver, Beth Petty, Sherry Thorne, Michele Carson, Penny Richards, Sue Harris, Jennifer Rickman. Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Jenkins, Lee Jacobs, Terry “Cotton” Murray, Tyler Goodrum and Stratton, Gordon and Hal Bone.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wilson County Agriculture Hall of Fame or Hillcrest Baptist Church building fund.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

