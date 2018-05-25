Patricia Ann Day Shea

Ms. Shea, age 74, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday May 19, 2018 of natural causes at her home.

Patricia was born Sept. 11, 1943 in Holyoke Massachusetts, daughter of the late Alfred J. Day Jr. and the late Erna M Pueschel. She was a longtime resident of Tennessee. She graduated summa cum laude from Cumberland University in 1990, with her degree in accounting. She built her own business as an independent bookkeeper for many local businesses. She was a member of the Chapel Playhouse theater group. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Patricia had a large family, including her sister, Erna-Mary Day, of Belchertown, Massachusetts; brother, Alfred Day, and wife, Linda, of Southampton, Massachusetts; sister, Linda Welzyn, of Chicopee, Massachusetts; brother, Larry Day, of Southampton, Massachusetts; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Healey, of Holyoke, Massachusetts; and brother, Joey Day, of California.

Patricia leaves behind her sons, John F. Shea Jr., of Lebanon; and Mark D. Shea, and wife, Kathleen Shea, of Brush Creek, as well as her grandchildren, Heather A. Starkey, and husband, Ryan Starkey, of West Chester Ohio, and Andrew M. Shea, of Cookeville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Patricia’s name.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

