William Eugene ‘Gene’ Janeway

Mr. Janeway passed away May 24, 2018 at age 83.

Pallbearers will be Joel Janeway, Jeff Janeway, Paul Janeway, Jonathan Janeway, Robert Dickens and Doug Quillen.

Mr. Janeway was a mechanic and shop superintendent for many years at LoJac in Lebanon. Gene loved to work and retired at 79 to fish and enjoy his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Janeway; sons, Joel (Beth) Janeway, Jeff (Jennie) Janeway; stepchildren, Robert Dickens, Glenda Bennett; grandchildren, Jonathan Janeway, Paul (Caroline) Janeway, Kimberly Janeway, Mary Beth (Zach) Gore; and siblings, Ronald Janeway and Louise (John) Mills.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Janeway; stepdaughter, Kay Smith; parents, Roy and Edith Janeway; and sister, Deloris Thompson.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

