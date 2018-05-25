logo

Obituary

William Eugene ‘Gene’ Janeway

Staff Reports • Today at 3:17 PM

The funeral service for Mr. Janeway, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at noon in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will begin receiving friends Wednesday at 11 a.m. until the service at the funeral home. Interment in Green Hill Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, Kentucky will follow on May 31, 2018 at 10 a.m.  

Mr. Janeway passed away May 24, 2018 at age 83.  

Pallbearers will be Joel Janeway, Jeff Janeway, Paul Janeway, Jonathan Janeway, Robert Dickens and Doug Quillen.

Mr. Janeway was a mechanic and shop superintendent for many years at LoJac in Lebanon. Gene loved to work and retired at 79 to fish and enjoy his grandchildren. 

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Janeway; sons, Joel (Beth) Janeway, Jeff (Jennie) Janeway; stepchildren, Robert Dickens, Glenda Bennett; grandchildren, Jonathan Janeway, Paul (Caroline) Janeway, Kimberly Janeway, Mary Beth (Zach) Gore; and siblings, Ronald Janeway and Louise (John) Mills.  

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Janeway; stepdaughter, Kay Smith; parents, Roy and Edith Janeway; and sister, Deloris Thompson.  

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

