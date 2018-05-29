Billy A. Taylor

Mr. Taylor, age 83, of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 27, 2018.

Mr. Taylor was owner of Taylor's Automotive in Mt. Juliet for about 38 years. He enjoyed stock-car racing in his younger years. From 1991-92, he was the exalted ruler at the Madison Elks Lodge No. 2473 and was involved in the lodge for many years. He was a member of the Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and his cabin in West Tennessee.

Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ray Taylor; parents, Millard and Cora Taylor; sisters, Louise Stamphill, Eloise Hand; and brother, Charles Taylor.

He is survived by his children, Shelia (Phillip) Stacey, Mike (Judy) Taylor, Millard Ray Taylor, Steve L. Taylor, Cathy (Robert) English; sister, Jama Schoomps; grandchildren, Laura Mealey, Tim Smith, Jeff (Erica) Taylor, Tracey Taylor (Cody) Calvin and Stephen English; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, Dorothy Ellis.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.