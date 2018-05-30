Laura Lucille Smith

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles Smith, Jesse A. Smith; and two sisters, Lena Mae Harris and Betty Wade-McCadden.

Survivors include her son, Oscar F. Smith III; nephews, Benjamin Harris, Wade Hurd; nieces, Martha Alexander, Bertha Page; and many other family and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

