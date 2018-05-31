Kendel Allison

Ms. Allison passed away May 29, 2018 at age 39.

Kendel is preceded in death by her father, Doyle Ray Watson; and grandparents, Finis and Earline Gregory.

She is survived by her children, Hunter Allison, Caige Allison, Victoria Allison, Layla Watson; grandparents, Hayward and Patsy Phillips; brothers, Chris Mahan, Walter Lee (Kendall) Watson, Josh Watson, Joel Ray Watson; sisters, Bridgett Watson, Autumn (Hunter) Bowman, Joanna Yant; aunt, Kim Haynes; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

