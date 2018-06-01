Faye Young

Ms. Young, age 74, passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Florence Davidson Fuller.

She is survived by her father, Clinton Gray Fuller; daughter, Nikki (Johnny) Knight; sister, Elaine (Jim) Brinkley; devoted significant other, George Muse; niece, Amanda Brinkley; grandchildren, Eric Knight, Chad Knight, Kaley Knight; and her furry friends, Zippy and Leo.

Faye was very passionate about her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining those who meant so much to her. She was passionate about her flowers and working in her yard.

Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Marks, Jim Agee, Dr. Bill Willis, Johnny Clark, Jim Flood and Eric Knight. Honorary pallbearers will be the Birthday Girls, Mac McClintock, Dr. Wayne Johnson and Buddy Stephens.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.