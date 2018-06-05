logo

Elaine Jones

Staff Reports • Today at 1:22 PM

Visitation for Mrs. Jones will be Wednesday, June 6, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at Landmark Pentecostal Church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 5 p.m. at the church with visitation from 3 p.m. until the service. Pastor Timothy Johnson and Pastor Tom Morgan will officiate. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. Jones, age 80, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018.  

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mary Davis; sisters, Ruby Lee VanDynn, Myrtle Lee Atkinson, Minnie C. Ross; and brother, R.C. Davis.

Survived by husband, Ralph Jones; daughters, Melissa (the Rev. Tom) Morgan, Tracy (Pablo) Gutierrez; sisters, Clara B. (James) Walker, Gertrude (A.G.) Thompson; 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.  

Mrs. Jones was a homemaker and a member of Landmark Pentecostal Church.

 Pallbearers will be Brandon, Eric, David Kenney, Mark Kenney, Tony Gutierrez and Jordan Johnson.  

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alive Hospice, 500 Hospital Drive, Madison, TN 37115.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

