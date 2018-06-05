Elaine Jones

Mrs. Jones, age 80, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mary Davis; sisters, Ruby Lee VanDynn, Myrtle Lee Atkinson, Minnie C. Ross; and brother, R.C. Davis.

Survived by husband, Ralph Jones; daughters, Melissa (the Rev. Tom) Morgan, Tracy (Pablo) Gutierrez; sisters, Clara B. (James) Walker, Gertrude (A.G.) Thompson; 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Mrs. Jones was a homemaker and a member of Landmark Pentecostal Church.

Pallbearers will be Brandon, Eric, David Kenney, Mark Kenney, Tony Gutierrez and Jordan Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alive Hospice, 500 Hospital Drive, Madison, TN 37115.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

