Jackie Ferrell

Mr. Ferrell, 60, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, passed away Monday, June 4, 2018 at Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born May 26, 1958 in Lebanon to Charles Ferrell and the late Helen Ferrell. Jackie was a graduate of Tennessee Technological University, Arkansas State University and received his doctorate from the University of Memphis. He worked as the regional director at Preferred Family Healthcare.

Jackie was a member of Christian Valley Christian Church. He enjoyed photography, canoeing, music, motorcycles and his antique Scout car. Jackie’s favorite thing, though, was spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Lisa Ferrell, of Jonesboro, Arkansas; father, Charles (Jean) Ferrell, of Lebanon; son, Coy Ferrell, of Jonesboro; daughter, Cassie Ferrell, of Jonesboro; brother, Mike (Nancy) Ferrell, of Lebanon; and two nephews, Chase (Kelly) Ferrell and Tanner Ferrell, both of Lebanon.

An online registry is available at emersonfuneralhome.com.

