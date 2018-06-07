Wilma Jean Stafford

Mrs. Stafford passed away June 6, 2018 at age 84.

She was born Aug. 8, 1933 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky to the late Verla Profitt Maynard and George Thomas Proffitt.

She is survived by her daughters Teresa Bentley, Juanita Ashley; grandchildren, James (Julie) Forsyth, Lori Alexander, Rob (Deidre) Ashley; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Lois (Oscar) Hall, of Smyrna.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Stafford; four infant babies; brother, Odell Proffitt; and sister, Frances Lea.

She was a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ.

The family extends special thanks to Wilma’s friend and doctor, Dr. Robert Jantz, and to Adoration Hospice for their kindness and good care during her illness.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

