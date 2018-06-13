Cheryl Ann Watts

Mrs. Watts, age 61, of Lebanon, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 8, 2018.

Born Nov. 23, 1956, she was the daughter of Alita Elaine Lownsbury and the late Roland Lownsbury. Cheryl grew up in Wilmer, Minnesota and finished high school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, graduating as valedictorian of her class. She married Timothy John Watts, who was in the Air Force and was able to live in several states and countries, including New Mexico, Louisiana, Minnesota, Germany and England and traveled to many countries before he settled in Tennessee. Cheryl attended and graduated summa cum laude from Rhema in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cheryl most recently worked at Hireright in Nashville and spent her time ministering to many groups and organizations, spreading the love of Jesus.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Roland Lownsbury; and her sister, Karen Newman, of Gadsden, Alabama.

Cheryl is survived by her three children, Marlene Guthrie, Candice Watts, Nicholas Watts; her mother, Alita Lownsbury; four grandchildren, Hayden, London, Dallan, Lilly Ann, Timothy (Patty) Watts, of Cherry Valley. Cheryl was one of five children, brothers, Mike (Connie) Lownsbury, Greg (Catherine) Lownsbury; and sisters, Janice Miller and the late Karen (Merton) Newman. She had many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews she loved dearly.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.