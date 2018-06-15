Cheryl Ann Friedhof

Mrs. Friedhof, age 63, of Alexandria, died Thursday morning, June 14, 2018 at her residence.

Born March 21, 1955 in Piqua, Ohio, she was the daughter of Shirley Statzer Hughes and the late Lloyd Statzer and was preceded in death by a son, Donald Erik Friedhof; and brothers, John and Carl Statzer.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Donald Gene Friedhof, of Alexandria; daughters, Sheri Lynn (Johnny) Taylor, of Lebanon, Sharon Marie Grishom, of Alexandria; grandchildren, Dillian Hasty, Ryan Taylor, Hunter Grishom, Amelia Rose Friedhof; great-grandson, Bryson Hasty; mother, Shirley Hughes, of Lebanon; brother, James Statzer, of Granville; sisters, Patricia Taylor, of Advance, Indiana, Susan Anderson, Cynthia Lacey and Deborah Spires, all of Lebanon; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

