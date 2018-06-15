James Thomas Cox

Mr. Cox, age 74, of Watertown, died Thursday evening, June 14, 2018 at his residence.

Born June 19, 1943 in Trousdale County, he was the son of the late Mitchell Hall Cox and Lena Andrews Cox.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Neal Thompson, Jewell Bond; and brother, J.C. "Slick" Cox.

Jim managed Hagaman's Truck Plaza for 27 years and was the former owner of Cox's Grocery in Norene. He retired from Watertown Elementary School.

Jim is survived by his wife, Elaine Johnson Cox; children, Mark, Katrina, Damon and Jeff (Jennifer) Cox, all of Watertown; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Mitchell (Jean) Cox, of Carthage; sister, Shirley (John) Bouser, of northern California; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

