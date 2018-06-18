Clyde Joseph Waits

Mr. Waits, age 74, of Watertown, died Sunday, June 17, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born April 24, 1944 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Clyde Edward and Margaret Ann Waits.

Clyde was a graduate of Bosla Granda High School in Westminster, California. He worked as a butcher for 10 years in Long Beach, California before he moved to Watertown, where he owned and operated Waits Shop-Rite. Clyde was active as a girls softball coach and enjoyed coaching bowling to both young and old. He served his country for four years in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Reta Hagar Waits, and his daughter, Jennifer Shuman, both of Watertown; a sister, Gayle Younger; and a niece and nephew in southern California.

